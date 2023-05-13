Unhappy because he could not get married, man hangs himself

A 31-year-old man who was upset because he could not get married allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur district on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ashish Bambal, a resident of Patkakhedi village.
Bambal, who worked at a factory, was reportedly unhappy as he was still unmarried. On Friday, the family had attended a wedding. On Saturday morning, he allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling raft in his room, said an official of Saoner police station. Further probe is on.
