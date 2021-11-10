Unified Command and Control Centre inaugurated at Mumbai Central

In another major boost to the Digital India initiative, the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway has added yet another feather to its cap with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art high-tech Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC) located at Mumbai Central station.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma inaugurated the UCCC in presence of WR General Manager Alok Kansal and the top brass.

This state-of-the-art technology with advanced features will enable data collection, data monitoring and help in making real-time decisions, thereby, improving the safety and resource optimisation, according to WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur.

Spread in a floor area of 587 sq mts, the UCCC is designed aesthetically with ergonomic features and modern, state of art ambience. It comprises three distinct areas - the Control Centre, the IT Centre & the Disaster Management cum Meeting room.

The Control Centre comprises of segmented video walls in 9 columns and 2 rows and with 18 nos. of 55-inch TVs and 8 control work stations for monitoring the core areas consisting of Operations and Safety, Customer Delight, Health and Security, Capacity Expansion and Developmental Works, Asset Management of both Fixed and Rolling Infrastructure, Finance, HR and Procurement, Monitoring of Nandurbar Area and Monitoring of Valsad Area.

The IT Centre comprises 16 workstations for continual improvement and Application development while the Disaster Management cum Meeting Room is a 30-seater conference facility with interactive audio, visual hardware and software tools.

The visualisation analytics were developed purely in-house by Mumbai Division, leveraging on the existing IT systems and developing customised databases, wherever necessary.

The UCCC also unifies, through dedicated communications and IT application packages, the dispersed geographical control jurisdictions of Mumbai Central Control; Valsad Control Area and Nandurbar Control Area, which is spread across diverse but distinct operational areas covering Mumbai to Surat and Surat to Jalgaon.

The UCCC also provides for a Centralised Event Management System, including monitoring, remote management and troubleshooting of the 2700+ CCTV network being developed under the Integrated Surveillance System on the Mumbai Suburban system, which transports over 3 million passengers every day on its core system from Churchgate to Virar.

The UCCC provides for a seamless facility for Disaster Management on Mumbai Division with streaming information on almost every aspect of relevance, including flooding, rainfall, trespassing and communication with external agencies.

