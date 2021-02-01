BUDGET 2021
Union Budget 2021: Goa CM hails Rs 300 crore allotment to mark Independence

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'continued guidance and support'

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 01 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:56 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating Rs 300 crore in the Union Budget to mark 60 years of the state's Independence.

The state was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961.

"I thank Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, FM Smt @nsitharaman ji for the allocation of Rs 300 Cr in the budget to mark 60 years of Goa's Liberation," the CM tweeted.

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "continued guidance and support". 

