Union Minister Naik is stable, doctors in Goa hospital and AIIMS in consultation: Rajnath Singh

After two orthopaedic procedures which stretched through early Tuesday morning, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik's condition is stable, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh arrived to Goa to check on Naik, who was injured severely in a road accident in Anikola taluk in Uttara Kannada, late on Monday, said that doctors at the Goa Medical College in Panaji, where the Union MoS is being treated and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences were in consultation.

"His condition is stable according to doctors. They have said there is no danger. If proper treatment can be provided here, then he will be treated here itself. If need be, he will be shifted to Delhi. Everything will depend on doctors here," Singh told reporters after meeting Naik. Singh also held a review meeting with the team of doctors treating Naik.

रक्षा राज्य मंत्री श्री श्रीपद नाइक के स्वास्थ्य और उनके चल रहे इलाज के संबंध में जानकारी लेने के लिए मैं आज गोवा जाऊँगा। संकट और दुःख की इस घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवार को संबल और शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 12, 2021

Vijaya, Naik's wife, and Deepak Ghume his personal secretary died from injuries after the accident. The two other occupants of the car, the driver and the Union Minister's personal security officer are recuperating at the Goa hospital.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that Naik’s condition is “stable” and that he is responding well to treatment.



Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident in Karnataka's Ankola in Uttara Kannada district, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Naik's wife and the minister's personal assistant died in the mishap. Credit: PTI Photo



“I have met Bhau (Naik). His condition is stable now. The two orthopaedic surgeries ended at around 7 am and him were successful. He is currently admitted to the coronary care unit,” Sawant said. Naik was suffering from a broken upper limb and a fractured thigh bone.