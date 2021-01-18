Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot visits Shripad Naik at hospital, says condition is 'good'

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday met his cabinet colleague Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment at a Goa hospital following an accident last week, and enquired about his health.

The minister for social justice and empowerment, who is on a visit to Goa to participate in various programmes scheduled by his department, visited Naik at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) located near here.

"Naik's condition is good. He spoke to me. I wished him a speedy recovery," Gehlot said.

The minister also said that during his short visit, Naik and he shared memories of their private visit to the US some years back.

GMCH's Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar in a medical bulletin issued on Sunday said Naik is doing well and his general condition is much better.

"All his vital parameters, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen levels are within normal limits," he said.

Naik, 68, the Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, was admitted to the GMCH last Monday after he met with an accident while on his way back to Goa from neighbouring Karnataka.

The BJP MP from Goa had received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died in the accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district on January 11.