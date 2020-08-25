Unit-2 of Narora nuclear plant completes two years of continuous operation

The Unit-2 of Narora Atomic Power Station has completed two years of safe and continuous operation, according to India’s state-owned nuclear power producer.

The plant has completed 731 days of operation, officials of the Mumbai-headquartered Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), that runs the plant, said on Tuesday.

The NAPS-Unit 2 located in Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the fourth plant of the NPCIL to complete two years of continuous operations – the others being 962 days by Kaiga Atomic Power Station-Unit 1 (Uttar Kannada in Karnataka), 777 days by Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-Unit 3 and 765 days by Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-Unit 5 (both in Rawatbhata in Rajasthan).

NPCIL officials said that NAPS-Unit 2, a 220 MW indigenous pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR) commenced its commercial operation on 1 July 1992.“Indian nuclear power stations have demonstrated continuous operation for long periods exceeding a year 34 times so far. The KGS-Unit 1 has set the world record of 962 days of continuous operation,” the officials said.