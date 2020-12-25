Unnecessary action-reaction not good for Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil

Saying that "unnecessary action-reaction" is not good for Maharashtra, state BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Friday assured that his party was ready for talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government so that vexed issues like Mumbai Metro carshed and Bullet Train projects can be sorted out.

Patil's response came in the wake of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to opposition BJP to take lead in resolving issues and that the government will not hesitate to gave them credit.

"Where is the question of credit...I don't understand that....what I can say is that unnecessary action-reaction is not good for Maharashtra," said Patil, a former Revenue Minister of the state and virtually the No 2 in erstwhile BJP-led government of which Shiv Sena was a partner.

When pointed out that Shiv Sena leaders including Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde had said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar should take lead in sorting out the problem, Patil said: "....what is stopping him...what is he waiting for?"

According to him, the Aarey Milk Colony site was selected on basis of scientific studies but it was scrapped and shifted to Kanjur Marg.

"Now unnecessarily the Bullet Train project is being derailed when things are moving smooth," Patil said during an informal chat.

When pointed out that three major projects Mumbai Metro carshed, Bullet Train and Wadhawan project has come into problems, he said: "Maharashtra has a tradition of being together on issues concerning the state."

In the past, all-party delegations have gone to New Delhi several times on various issues and met Prime Ministers and ministers.

"Why only for projects, I must say that a joint delegation must also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Maratha reservation," he said, adding that Thackeray must take into confidence Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and initiate a channel of dialogue so that Maharashtra's interest is not affected.