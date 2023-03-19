Maharashtra: Crop losses on 62K hectares of land

Unseasonal rainfall: Six districts of Marathwada face crop losses on more than 62K hectares of land

21 small and 55 large animals died amid rains in the region

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Mar 19 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least six districts of Marathwada reported crop losses on more than 62000 hectares of land due to unseasonal rainfall, an official said on Sunday.

The losses had occurred because of showers that lashed the Marathwada region since March 14, the official said. Crops on 62480.30 hectares of land in six districts were damaged due to rains in just five days, he said.

As per a report issued by the divisional commissioner's office, the region received 5.2 mm average rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, which led to losses in Aurangabad (7762.50 ha), Parbhani (2400 ha), Hingoli (5604 ha), Nanded (23554 ha), Beed (11365 ha), Latur (11794 ha). No losses were recorded in Jalna and Osmanabad districts, the report said. At least six people died in rain-related incidents in the last five days.

Of these, five casualties were reported in Parbhani and one in Latur, it said. Apart from this, 21 small and 55 large animals also died amid rains in the region.

