Gujarat: Unseasonal rains damage 42k hectares of crops

Unseasonal rains damage 42,000 hectares of crops in Gujarat

The state government issued a statement after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 05 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 22:50 ist

The unusual rains across the state last month have reportedly damaged 42,000 hectares of standing rabi crops, the Gujarat government informed on Wednesday while citing a survey conducted to measure the extent of the damage.

The state government issued a statement after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The statement said that the survey covered about 1,99,951 hectares of farmland and out of which 42,210 hectares suffered damage.

Read | States start survey of crop damage due to rains, hailstorm

Financial assistance

According to the government, farmers who have suffered more than 33% of crop damage will be financially assisted in accordance with the provisions under State Disaster Response Fund norms.

The Bhupendra Patel government promised to provide “financial assistance” to the affected farmers. 

The survey covered 15 districts including Junagadh, Amreli, Kutch, Patan, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Tapi, Rajkot, Banaskantha, Surat, Botad, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Aravalli, and Bharuch districts.

The government said that the survey is underway to assess damage to magro crop in Valsad.

The government data stated that from 4th to 24th March, 198 talukas of 30 districts received 1 mm to 47 mm of rain. Out of 198 talukas, 34 recorded over 10 mm of rain.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
rains

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 