Unseasonal rains damage 42,000 hectares of crops in Gujarat

The unusual rains across the state last month have reportedly damaged 42,000 hectares of standing rabi crops, the Gujarat government informed on Wednesday while citing a survey conducted to measure the extent of the damage.

The state government issued a statement after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The statement said that the survey covered about 1,99,951 hectares of farmland and out of which 42,210 hectares suffered damage.

Financial assistance

According to the government, farmers who have suffered more than 33% of crop damage will be financially assisted in accordance with the provisions under State Disaster Response Fund norms.

The Bhupendra Patel government promised to provide “financial assistance” to the affected farmers.

The survey covered 15 districts including Junagadh, Amreli, Kutch, Patan, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Tapi, Rajkot, Banaskantha, Surat, Botad, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Aravalli, and Bharuch districts.

The government said that the survey is underway to assess damage to magro crop in Valsad.

The government data stated that from 4th to 24th March, 198 talukas of 30 districts received 1 mm to 47 mm of rain. Out of 198 talukas, 34 recorded over 10 mm of rain.