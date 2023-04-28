Unseasonal rains kill 3, affect 10,000 farmers in Maharashtra’s Nanded

Unseasonal rains and thunderstorms in Maharashtra’s Nanded district this week left three persons dead and affected over 10,000 farmers, an official said on Friday.
The revenue department on Thursday released a primary loss report after rains and thunderstorms hit the Marathwada region on April 25 and April 26, he said. According to the report, the Marathwada region, comprising Jalna, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts, received an average rainfall of 2.4 mm on April 25 and 4.6 mm on April 26.
The highest average rainfall was recorded in Nanded at 10.1 mm and 10.8 mm on these two days.
The untimely weather events left three persons dead in Nanded, said the official citing the report. Eight persons – four in Nanded, three in Parbhani and one in Beed – were also injured, said the report.
As many as 10,008 farmers and 5,487.7 hectares of agricultural land were affected in Nanded district, said the report.
Based on this data, inspections will be conducted and a final loss report will be prepared to facilitate compensation as per rules, the official said.
According to the primary loss report, 42 animals in Parbhani, 16 in Nanded, eight in Beed, three in Latur, five in Jalna and one in Osmanabad died due to the unseasonal rains and thunderstorms.
Also, 1,020 hens died in Osmanabad, it said. One pucca house and six huts were completely destroyed and 20 houses were partially damaged in these two days, the report added.
