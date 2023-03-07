Unseasonal rains, strong winds hit Maharashtra 

Unseasonal rains and strong winds damaged crops at several districts of Maharashtra prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday to order assessment of the damaged agriculture fields.

Standing crops like onions, jowar, soybeans, grapes, mango, cashew and other fruits, pulses or vegetables in several districts in the state were affected because of the unseasonal rains.

The losses to farmers is set to figure in the Budget Session of the Maharashtra legislature which would resume on Wednesday after the weekend and Holi festivities break.

“I have asked all the district collectors to conduct panchnamas and assess the damage so that help could be extended to the farmers,” Shinde said.

“There has been damage to the crops and we stand with the farmers at the time of crisis,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Finance Minister said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar asked the government to immediately extend relief to people.

Reports of damage to crops reached from Nashik and Jalgaon in North Maharashtra, Ahmednagar in Western Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar in Konkan, Washim in Vidarbha and Aurangabad in Marathwada.

There is a possibility of moderate to intense thunderstorms in some parts of the state, according to the IMD forecast.