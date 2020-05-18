Untouched so far, Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli gets first coronavirus cases

Untouched for over two months, the remote and Naxalite-affected district of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, reported its first set of three COVID-19 positive cases.

The three patients - who had travelled from Mumbai, the worst-affected place in India, had entered Gadchiroli last week.

They along with others were under the mandatory quarantine. Their test reports were available on Sunday night and three of them were found positive. They have been shifted to an isolation ward.

Gadchiroli district health officer Dr Shashukant Sambharkar said that the three of them are under treatment.