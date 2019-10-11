UP CM evokes `D Company' in campaign speech in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an election rally on Thursday that the criminals which once terrorised Mumbai were now fighting for survival with the BJP coming to power.

The firebrand BJP leader, speaking in Mumbadevi area of south Mumbai ahead of October 21 Maharashtra elections, reminded the gathering of the time when the Dawood Ibrahim gang, known as `D Company', "terrorised" the city.

"Those who terrorised Mumbai are now fighting for survival," he said.

"Who did not know about the activities of D company? Who did not know about their deeds? Because of which Mumbai and Maharashtra became infamous? With BJP-led governments coming to power at the Centre and in Maharashtra, today these people are struggling to survive," he said.

Only because of the BJP government, Pakistan was forced to claim that Dawood Ibrahim was not in that country, Adityanath said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Pakistan shed crocodiles tears and started scare-mongering about the possibility of war, he said, adding that this kind of talk by Pakistan prime minister showed India's strategical acumen.

Terrorism and Naxalism are being eradicated from the country in the last five years, he said.

The Congress and NCP-led government, which ruled in Maharashtra for 15 years, "spread corruption and anarchy", he alleged.

During their rule people had begun to worry whether Mumbai will remain the financial capital of the country, and started leaving the city, Adityanath claimed.