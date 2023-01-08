Upset over having second daughter, woman strangles 3-day-old

Upset over 2nd girl child, woman strangles 3-day-old

'She strangled the three-day-old girl with a handkerchief,' the police said

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • Jan 08 2023, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 09:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-day-old daughter in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday. The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 as she was upset at delivering a second girl child, a probe has found, the Gotegaon police station official added.

"The woman, a resident of Holi in Lohara tehsil in Osmanabad, gave birth in a primary health centre in Kasar Jawala village. She strangled the three-day-old girl with a handkerchief. She was placed under arrest on Friday evening after a probe into the death," Sub Inspector Kishor Kambale said.

Maharashtra News
Crime
India News

