'UPwood' won't come up by defaming Bollywood: Nawab Malik targets BJP over drugs-on-cruise case

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday trained guns on the BJP, alleging that there is a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government and people via Wankhede.

"I've been saying conspiracy to defame Maharashtra's government and people is being executed via Wankhede. It's BJP conspiracy. Yogi Maharaj wants a Film City in Noida. It's their misconception if they think 'UPwood' will come up by defaming Bollywood."

Meanhwile, Malik continued to attack NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by releasing a video of the 'real drug dealer' Kashif Khan, who was present on the cruise that was raided by the NCB team.

Taking a dig at Wankhede and another witness Kiran Gosavi, Malik said, "You can see that situation has completely changed. The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan and others are not given bail, was knocking the court's door yesterday."

