Urban biodiversity plan for Mumbai-MMR region mooted

Focusing on protecting mangroves, wetlands and migratory birds in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has mooted an Urban Biodiversity Plan for the area.

"BNHS will take up the project, along with other environment-focused NGOs and groups, with the State government to make sure that whatever we are left with is protected," said BNHS Director Dr Bivash Pandav.

Mumbai-MMR region is home to hundreds of thousands of migratory birds and they play a major role in conserving biodiversity, he pointed out.

BNHS, formed over 130 years ago, specializes in the conservation of nature and natural resources as well as organising educational activities and exploration of natural history.

Taking part in an online discussion on Birds and Biodiversity organised by NatConnect Foundation, Dr Pandav firmly declared: “At no cost, the biodiversity and bird destinations like Panje should be allowed to turn into concrete jungles”.

The discussion was part of an awareness week-long campaign launched by NatConnect, ahead of the World Migratory Bird Day being observed on 8 May.

NatConnect Director B N Kumar that Mumbai-MMR is blessed with unique biodiversity and it needs to be protected.

The MMR spread over 6,640 sq. km comprises nine municipal corporations and municipal councils spread over Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Dr Pandav pointed out that the entire region is blessed with plenty of biodiversity which is very important from an environmental safety point.

Taking part in the discussion, Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, said that official agencies such as CIDCO have only one point programme – that is to make money even at the cost of the environment.

It is sad that the agency does not respect even the National Green Tribunal's order when it comes to saving the Panje wetland.

Sunil Agarwal, activist of Save Navi Mumbai Environment and Naresh Chandra Singh, a Kharghar-based activist also spoke on the occasion.