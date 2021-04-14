Urged Centre to allow mass vaccination of all hospitality industry staff: Pramod Sawant

Keen to keep the important tourism industry social infrastructure afloat, the Goa government has urged the Union Health Ministry to allow the state's hospitality industry workforce to get mass vaccinated across age groups.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday also said that imposing a lockdown was not the solution to containing the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in a small tourism-oriented state like Goa.

"We have made a request to the Government of India for (allowing) vaccination of the tourism industry workforce across age groups. We have requested the (Union) Health Ministry," Sawant told reporters after a function organised by the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Service.

"We have to create awareness and educate people about taking safeguards. Even if tourists come in a big way to Goa, public should not get involved with them. Hotel industries are also taking precautions. If we take those precautions, we will be able to contain it in a big way," the Chief Minister also said, on a day when the total number of active cases in the state reached 5,112.

Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was appreciative of the Goa government's decision to not impose a lockdown, during a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.

"The PM appreciated the stand to not go for lockdown. We have to create awareness and educate people about taking safeguards.

"In a small touristic state like Goa, we can carry out vaccination in a big way. The PM said vaccination should be carried out in a big way and all facilities should be provided to the people," the Chief Minister also said.