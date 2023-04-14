US Congressional staffers’ delegation visit Western Naval Command

In what symbolises the growing cooperation, an 11-member United States’ Congressional Staffers’ delegation visited the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

The delegation was accompanied by Vishal J Das, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC and other senior officers from Western Naval Command.

The visiting delegation was given a presentation on roles, responsibilities and activities of WNC including a tour of the latest indigenous stealth guided missile destroyer, INS Mormugao. The delegation also visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., wherein they were apprised of the indigenous ship building capability of the defence shipyard.

The Naval cooperation between the two nations has grown substantially over a wide canvas that includes annual bilateral exercise ‘MALABAR’, multilateral exercise ‘RIMPAC’, Special Forces exercise ‘SANGAM’, Tri-Service Amphibious HADR exercise ‘TIGER TRIUMPH’, International Maritime Exercise (IMX), high level delegation visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) and goodwill visits by naval ships.

“India and the US are also party to the Maritime Security Dialogue, which is conducted annually. Both navies are committed towards ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region wherein cooperation in the maritime domain is the most enduring and key facet of the engagement.The current visit by US Congressional Staffers delegation symbolises the growing cooperation between the two countries,” a WNC press statement said.