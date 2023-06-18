UP heatwave toll at 54; doctors to assess situation

Uttar Pradesh heatwave death toll at 54; senior doctors sent to assess situation

Doctors have said that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor.

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jun 18 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 14:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As the toll in deaths due to heat goes up to 54 in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said on Sunday that the government has sent two senior doctors to assess the ground situation there.

In a video statement, the minister said that the chief medical superintendent of Ballia had been removed for giving an 'irresponsible statement'.

The chief medical superintendent of Ballia district hospital, Diwakar Singh had stated "Increased heat poses a problem for all. But in such weather conditions, the problem increases more for the people suffering from diseases like blood pressure, bronchial asthma, as these ailments aggravate."

While 23 people died on June 15, 11 others died till the afternoon of June 16, a statement issued by the district health department had said.

Also Read | Odisha confirms first heatwave-related death

Doctors have said that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, officials said. A severe heatwave has swept the state, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees.

The sudden increase in deaths and patients being admitted to hospitals with fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert.

Dr B P Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there's some disease which is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari speculated.

A massive rush is being reported at the district hospital and patients are unable to get stretchers and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders.

The Additional Health Director has, however, claimed that it gets difficult if ten patients turn up at the same time, but they do have stretchers.

The deputy chief minister, meanwhile, denied that there was any shortage of facilities in the government hospitals.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Brajesh Pathak
Uttar Pradesh
heatwave
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

 