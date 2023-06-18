Uttar Pradesh heatwave death toll at 54; senior doctors sent to assess situation

As the toll in deaths due to heat goes up to 54 in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said on Sunday that the government has sent two senior doctors to assess the ground situation there.
In a video statement, the minister said that the chief medical superintendent of Ballia had been removed for giving an 'irresponsible statement'.
The chief medical superintendent of Ballia district hospital, Diwakar Singh had stated "Increased heat poses a problem for all. But in such weather conditions, the problem increases more for the people suffering from diseases like blood pressure, bronchial asthma, as these ailments aggravate."
While 23 people died on June 15, 11 others died till the afternoon of June 16, a statement issued by the district health department had said.
Also Read | Odisha confirms first heatwave-related death
Doctors have said that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, officials said. A severe heatwave has swept the state, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees.
The sudden increase in deaths and patients being admitted to hospitals with fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert.
Dr B P Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there's some disease which is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari speculated.
A massive rush is being reported at the district hospital and patients are unable to get stretchers and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders.
The Additional Health Director has, however, claimed that it gets difficult if ten patients turn up at the same time, but they do have stretchers.
The deputy chief minister, meanwhile, denied that there was any shortage of facilities in the government hospitals.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down
To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac
Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life