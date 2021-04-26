Vaccine politics rocks Maharashtra after NCP minister Nawab Malik's 'free shots' announcement

As Covid-19 cases soar, vaccine politics seems to have hit Maharashtra.

The official announcement on free vaccines to all and the modalities is expected to be made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray only after the weekly Cabinet meeting later this week.

The inoculation drive for all above the age of 18 opens on May 1, which coincides with International Workers Day, which is also the Maharashtra foundation day.

The Shiv Sena and Congress are unhappy after NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, who is the Minority Affairs Minister, declared that the state government would provide free vaccination to all above the age of 18.

On Sunday, Malik said: “The Chief Minister will make an announcement soon…Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister, has spoken about it….we will float tenders and get the best vaccine…we need to produce nearly 14 crore vaccine doses and two jabs are needed.”

After Malik’s statement, Shiv Sena leader and state Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted: “the government of Maharashtra has decided to vaccinate its citizens free of cost. This is not something that we think of as a choice, but a duty that we consider of utmost importance: protecting the citizens from Covid.”

However, he deleted the tweet and said in another tweet: “I have deleted the earlier tweet as to not cause confusion regarding the official vaccination policy of Maharashtra that would be fully ensuring fast, efficient vaccination and would leave nobody behind. The official policy of vaccination will be declared by the empowered committee and we must await its recommendation for a fair policy for all sections of society. My apologies for the confusion if it all it may have caused."

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister and senior Congressman Balasaheb Thorat said the discussion of providing free vaccines was on and that it was not right to make an announcement or take credit for it. "This is not good," he said, without naming the NCP.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the three partners are not on the same page. “There is a lack of coordination among the allies,” he said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the government will take decisions on providing free vaccines to citizens. “The government is taking every step to save each and every life.. it doesn't need to indulge in politics in times of crisis. Opposition can give constructive suggestions.”