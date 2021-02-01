Vadodara santitation worker death not due to vaccine: Officials

More than 24 hours after a 30-year-old sanitation worker died in Vadodara hours after taking the vaccine against coronavirus, the bereaved family members accepted the body to conduct final rites with the local authority promising "job and appropriate monetary help".

The officials reiterated that the worker, Jignesh Solanki, died due to pre-existing "cardiac ailments", citing a primary report. However, family members alleged that he died due to the vaccine.

"The preliminary and post mortem report have suggested that he (Solanki) died due to cardiac ailments. I met the family members personally and assured them of giving a job to the legal heir, who is the wife, gratuity and other benefits since he was a permanent employee of the corporation for three years," Vadodara Municipal Commissioner P Swaroop told DH. He said that after assuring all help, the family members accepted the Solanki's body for the final rites.

A primary report released by Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sunday night earlier had also stated that Solanki was suffering from "pulmonary arterial hypertension" and was advised diet control and physiotherapy which he was reportedly not adhering to. The report also cited family as saying that Solanki was not taking any medicine. Officials refused to comment on why his medical condition was not verified.

The result of the primary report, released by VMC, had stated that Solanki was injected with Covishield at 10:24 AM and was permitted to leave 30 minutes later as per the protocol to check side effects. The report stated that the medical emergency service received a call at 1:33 PM which reached Solanki's home at 1:44 PM. At that time, the report said, "vital not recorded at the scene." The hospital probe found that there was "no pulse, no respiration" and the patient was declared "brought dead" at 2:38 PM. The note also stated that the Rapid Antigen test of the worker was negative.

The note also claimed that Solanki had suffered a heart attack in January 2016. The report said that Solanki was not on medication despite being medically advice. Solanki's brother-in-law Jitesh told DH that "He (Solanki) had come to my home after getting injected with the vaccine. He complained of dizziness after he left for home with my sister. He was completely hale and hearty all this while but due to the vaccine he died. He has left behind his wife Divya and two daughters- the youngest one is barely four months old."

VMC's health officer Devesh Patel told DH that viscera has been sent for forensic examination which will reveal the final cause of death. "But primary reports indicate that he died of cardiac arrest." Meanwhile, senior officials also said that "blood samples of Solanki are also being examined to confirm if he had consumed alcohol."

Meanwhile, several policemen, who were vaccinated in Surat and Vadodara, were taken to hospitals after they developed "minor" symptoms of possible side effects. In Vadodara, two policemen were kept under observation while over a dozen were discharged after they were found fit. Similar cases were reported in Surat. A top official said, "They all are absolutely fine. I am in touch with civil hospital personally. Some people may experience cold, low fever, headache etc but the vaccine is safe...they may be discharged soon."

On the other hand, the state health department's bulletin stated that 34,440 more frontline workers were vaccinated on Monday, taking the total number to 3,51,904 in the state. It also claimed that "no major side effect of the vaccine was reported till date."