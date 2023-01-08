Vandalised St. Michael's Church has been part of Mumbai’s long-standing heritage

With a history of close to five centuries, the St. Michael's Church at Mahim is not only one of the oldest Catholic churches of Mumbai but of India. The church - located off the Arabian Sea - is located at the intersection of Lady Jamshetji Road and Mahim Causeway, is one of the oldest Portuguese buildings in Mumbai.

The St. Michael’s church is famous for its Novena services and Christmas Mass - and it draws worshippers from across the Mumbai metropolitan region. The history of Mahim and St Michael’s Church has a very rich history and the growth of Bombay into the financial capital of India.

The Archdiocese of Bombay and several Christian bodies have condemned the act of vandalisation of graves and crosses at St. Michael's Church in Mumbai. “It is regrettable and painful that the graves of Catholics were vandalised at the Church of St Michael, Mahim. The sentiments of the community are deeply hurt as this act not only involves the destruction of religious objects, but also disrespect the dead. The police are investigating the incident and we remain hopeful that the perpetrator of this vicious crime will be brought to task,” the Archdiocese of Bombay said in a press statement.

In fact, Mahim was one of the seven islands that originally made up Mumbai. Mahim, or Mahikavati as it was known, was the capital of Raja Bimbdev during the 13th century. It was he who built the Babulnath Temple located in the Malabar Hill.

In 1343, this island was held by the Delhi Sultanate and it was during their reign that the dargah of Makhdoom Ali Mahimi - popularly known as Mahim Darham came up in 1431. In 1543, the Portuguese captured the islands of Mumbai including Mahim.

The Portuguese ruled from Bassein or Baçaim, now known as Vasai, located around 60 kms off Mumbai. The church, originally built in 1534, was rebuilt a number of times, the present structure dating to 1973. It was built through Antonio do Porto, a church builder from the Franciscan Order.

In Mumbai 1661-62, ‘Bom Bahia’ (Bombay) was passed on to the English as dowry of Catherine of Braganza, who married King Charles II.

The church also served as a refuge to the popular icon of the Virgin Mary from Our Lady of the Chapel of Bandra from 1739 to 1761. The Wednesday Novenas are addressed to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour.

An authentic hand painted image of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour was gifted by the Vatican to St Michael’s Church. It is an exact replica of the original iconic painting which is displayed in Rome.

Cutting across religious lines, devotees, both Christian and non-Christian, throng the church. St Michael’s Church is often known as Mahim Church because of the place.

More than a decade ago, on 27 June, 2008, thousands of devotees visited the Church to see a reported "bleeding" Jesus Christ's portrait, which was termed as a "miracle" by devotees.