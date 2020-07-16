Varavara Rao tests Covid-19 positive

Jailed and ailing renowned poet, P Varavara Rao has tested positive for Covid-19.

Rao was arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case – that has now been taken over by the NIA from the Pune police.

Last week, the family members and friends of Varavara Rao had raised concerns over the health of the 81-year-old Left wing activist.

Varavara Rao's family members - wife P Hemalatha, and daughters P Sahaja, P Anala, P Pavana - issued a public statement from Hyderabad, urging the government to provide necessary medical attention to him.

Amid mounting pressure, various tests were conducted including Covid-19, in which he had tested positive.

While Varavara Rao’s friends have told DH that he had tested Covid-19 positive, jail officials are yet to comment.

Varavara Rao is lodged in the Taloja jail – while he was taken to the Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for various tests.