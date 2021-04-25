Vasai family overcome problems of getting beds, oxygen cylinder and Remdesvir but lose their member 

A fortnight ago, members of the Pandey family from Vasai, located nearly 60 kms off Mumbai, were running helter-skelter to save a family member. However, the patient passed away leaving behind his wife and two sons.

This incident has shattered the family of the Vasai-Virar urban conglomerate, in Palghar district, a large part of which is under the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The story just reflects how difficult it is for a middle-class family to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic crisis – and if one requires hospitalization, matters become worse.

One of the members, a bread-earner in a joint family, started showing symptoms of the deadly viral infection.

“We all were okay…my father went out for some work and went to Bhayander suburbs…after returning he started feeling unwell,” said Rakesh (name changed), the 18-year-old son of the victim, who this year would appear for Class XII board examinations.

After consultation with the general physician after a day of falling ill, the patient was advised to be admitted.

“My father was restless, we wanted him admitted immediately but found it difficult to get beds….we searched for beds in the entire Vasai-Virar area and finally managed to get one in a hospital near our home,” said Rakesh.

However, things didn't go as per their wishes. “We got to the hospital but a day later we were told that my father needs oxygen, and there were no oxygen beds at that point of time,” he said, adding that the family again started hunting for another hospital where oxygen is available.

“In the new hospital, we were told that my father’s oxygen levels have dropped and Remdesivir was needed. For half a day, he made hundreds of calls and visited several pharmacy shops but could not get it….after trying or long, we spent Rs 20,000 to secure three Remdesivir vials,” he said.

Rakesh said that after the first shot, my father was a bit okay but then his condition worsened again. “We did our best …but failed,” Rakesh said, breaking down.

The family spent nearly two lakh for the treatment - but could not save their member. "We tried our best, we did almost everything possible from our end but we lost him," he said.

"The situation is difficult for middle-class families. In fact, this is happening right in Mumbai, so we can imagine the plight of people in rural areas. Somewhere we feel that after the First Wave we have not factored in the Second Wave," said Vasai-based civil rights activist Susheel Dwivedi.