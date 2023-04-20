Verdict in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case likely on April 20

A special designated court will likely pronounce its judgement on the Naroda Gam massacre case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots on Thursday. Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal activist Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi are among the key accused in the case.

Principal sessions judge S K Baxi will be pronouncing the judgement in the case, which had 86 accused when the trial started in July 2009. During the pendency, 17 accused passed away. This is also the ninth major rioting case the Supreme Court appointed-Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigated.

The SIT has examined a total of 187 witnesses, out of which 113 are victims and their relatives, 24 panch witnesses, 26 police witnesses, and 12 doctors, among others.

Also Read | Godhra train burning: SC dismisses bail pleas of those who were awarded death penalty by trial court

Among the 69 accused who faced the trial are Kodnani, Bajrangi, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Jaydeep Patel, and BJP corporator Vallabhbhai Patel, among others. They are facing charges of murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

They are accused of killing 11 Muslims in Naroda Gam locality on February 28, 2002, a day after coach S-6 of Sabarmati Express train was burnt at Godhra railway station in which 57 passengers, mostly kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya, were killed. The incident led to widespread riots in the state, later known as post-Godhra riots.

This is the second case of rioting against Kodnani, Bajrangi and four others who were also convicted in the Naroda Patiya massacre in which 97 Muslims were killed during the riots. Later, Kodnani, who was sentenced to life until death, was acquitted by Gujarat High Court. All the co-accused are out on bail, including Bajrangi, who is reported to have lost his eyesight and is getting treated.

In 2018, Kodnani brought Union home minister Amit Shah in the witness box during the final hearing to prove her alibi that when riots broke out, she was not present at the scene of the crime. She argued in court on that particular day, she was at Gujarat Assembly, then moved to Sola Civil Hospital, and then went home.