Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passes away at 71

He acted in TV shows 'Nukkad', 'Circus', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', and films such as 'Parinda', 'Jai Ho', and 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 15 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 14:23 ist
Sameer Khakhar passed away at the age of 71. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar -- best known for his role as Khopdi in the TV serial Nukkad -- passed away of illness on Wednesday. He was 71.

He was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivli and died of multi-organ failure. 

One of his most memorable film roles was that of an alcoholic businessman who gets kidnapped by the hero, played by Kamal Haasan, in the dialogue-free Pushpaka Vimana (1987).

He acted in TV shows Nukkad, Circus, Shrimaan Shrimati, and films such as Parinda, Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Hasee Toh Phasee.

“For some reason, I was nicknamed 'Khopdi' in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories,” said filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Entertinment News
India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

