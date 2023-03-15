Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passes away at 71

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar -- best known for his role as Khopdi in the TV serial Nukkad -- passed away of illness on Wednesday. He was 71.
He was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivli and died of multi-organ failure.
One of his most memorable film roles was that of an alcoholic businessman who gets kidnapped by the hero, played by Kamal Haasan, in the dialogue-free Pushpaka Vimana (1987).
He acted in TV shows Nukkad, Circus, Shrimaan Shrimati, and films such as Parinda, Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Hasee Toh Phasee.
“For some reason, I was nicknamed 'Khopdi' in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories,” said filmmaker Hansal Mehta.
