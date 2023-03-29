Veteran BJP leader from Maharashtra Girish Bapat no more

Veteran BJP leader from Pune Girish Bapat no more

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 29 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 14:49 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @devusinh

Veteran BJP leader from Maharashtra, Girish Bapat, passed away in Pune, on Wednesday following prolonged illness. He was 73.

Before that, he had represented the prestigious Kasba Peth seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for five terms. Before than he had served the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Bapat had also served as a minister in Maharashtra.

Bapat, who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

"Shri Girish Bapat Ji was a humble and hardworking leader who served society diligently. He worked extensively for the development of Maharashtra and was particularly passionate about Pune's growth. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi, condoling his death.

 

Maharashtra
Indian Politics
Pune

