Veteran journalist Olga Tellis to receive Dinu Randive Memorial Award

  • Jun 13 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 16:14 ist
Veteran journalist Olga Tellis will receive Dinu Randive Memorial Award for her exemplary contribution in the field of journalism spanning over five decades. Tellis will be honoured with the award on June 16 at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh in the presence of veteran journalist Kumar Ketkar, a statement issued by a selection committee on Monday read.

The selection committee for the award, which is constituted in the name of journalist and freedom fighter Dinu Randive, was led by Bhalchandra Mungekar, former Rajya Sabha MP and Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, and three journalists. 

Tellis' career in journalism spans over the last five decades and she has worked in publications such as 'Sunday', as a business correspondent of Observer of Business and Politics, columnist at 'Blitz' and a resident editor at 'The Asian Age', the statement said.

