Veteran OBC leader Haribhau Rathod joins Aam Aadmi Party

In a major boost to Aam Aadmi Party in Maharashtra ahead of the local body polls, veteran OBC leader Haribhau Rathod on Sunday joined the political outfit.

Former police officer and lawyer Dhanraj Vanjari, too joined the AAP.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Rathod and Vanjari to the party in New Delhi in presence of Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP national executive member and Mumbai president.

Rathod was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha, having won the polls from Yavatmal on a BJP ticket. He was a member, National Commission for Denotified and Nomadic Tribes, 2003-2004. He had founded the All India Banjara Kranti Dal since 1990.

“Welcome Haribhau Rathod and Dhanraj Vanjari to our AAP family,” Kejriwal tweeted.

"Under Arvind Kejriwal’s stellar leadership, AAP is the fastest growing political party in India and has emerged as a vehicle of social change. The joining of Rathod and Vanjari will greatly help our organization in Maharashtra,” said Menon.

"AAP is nothing but the coming together of all good people to clean politics. I appeal to all good people across party lines to join us as we will build our organization brick by brick. Delhi Development Model is coming to Maharashtra", said Ankush Narang, AAP Mumbai in-charge.

"Kejrwal’s work has won accolades far and wide. Impressed by his 'Kaam Ki Rajniti', I have joined the AAP. Maharashtra has been plagued with corruption, instability and anti-poor policies by every successive govt. People are yearning for change, AAP will soon emerge as a major political force in the state,” said Rathod.

"AAP is the natural choice for all those who wish to change this country for the better. I am humbled to be accepted into the party. I will do my best to build the party across Vidarbha,” added Vanjari.