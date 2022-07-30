Veteran politician Arjun Khotkar joins Shinde camp

Veteran politician from Marathwada region, Arjun Khotkar, has decided to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Khotkar made the formal announcement in his home district of Jalna.

Khotkar, a four-time MLA, had served as minister in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government between 1995-1999 and BJP-Shiv Sena dispensation between 2014-19.

Earlier this week, Khotkar held back-to-back meetings with Shinde in New Delhi and later some leaders from the CM-led camp including Abdul Sattar met him in Jalna.

Talking to reporters, an emotional Khotkar said he has decided to support Shinde.

According to him, he had spoken to Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and senior leader Sanjay Raut several times and took the decision.

Khotkar said that there were certain compulsions for his decision. “…I would not like to speak on it, you all are aware….I have explained to them the compulsions, the harassment to my family... I am forced to make certain decisions... and they have understood.”

It may be mentioned, Khotkar was under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate.