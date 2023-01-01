Veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge dies at 100

Veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge dies at 100

Dhondge played a crucial role in the formation of Loha taluka in Nanded district

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 01 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 19:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Veteran politician Keshavrao Dhondge - who had taken part in the India’s Freedom Movement, Hyderabad Liberation Movement and Samyukta Maharashtra Movement - passed away on Sunday. 

Dhondge persuaded both the Houses of the Maharashtra legislature to start their proceedings by singing Vande Mataram on the first day of a session. His demand was accepted and came into force in 1990.

He also played a crucial role in the formation of  Loha taluka in Nanded district.

Dhondhe was 100. Born on July 25, 1922,the centenarian was the oldest ex-legislator and ex-Parliamentarian of Maharashtra.

A member of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), he had been elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly  in 1957, 1962, 1972, 1985 and 1990.

He had also been to Lok Sabha for one term in 1970.

He hailed from Kandar village in Nanded district. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

 