Veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge dies at 100

Veteran politician Keshavrao Dhondge - who had taken part in the India’s Freedom Movement, Hyderabad Liberation Movement and Samyukta Maharashtra Movement - passed away on Sunday.

Dhondge persuaded both the Houses of the Maharashtra legislature to start their proceedings by singing Vande Mataram on the first day of a session. His demand was accepted and came into force in 1990.

He also played a crucial role in the formation of Loha taluka in Nanded district.

Dhondhe was 100. Born on July 25, 1922,the centenarian was the oldest ex-legislator and ex-Parliamentarian of Maharashtra.

A member of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), he had been elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1957, 1962, 1972, 1985 and 1990.

He had also been to Lok Sabha for one term in 1970.

He hailed from Kandar village in Nanded district.