VHP up in arms against move to provide 5% quota to Muslims in Maharashtra

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has vowed to fight tooth and nail against move to provide 5% quota to Muslims in educational institutions in Maharashtra, saying Shiv Sena-led government of the State not only deceiving the Hindus but also Chatrapati Shivaji and Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

The right-wing outfit has also threatened to take the fight against the move to streets of Maharashtra and to the court if the State government goes ahead with its proposal to provide 5% quota to Muslims in the educational institutions.

“It seems Hindutva has become just a lip service for them (Sena) now. This (quota for Muslims) is unconstitutional. We will oppose the move on the street and in the court of law," VHP leader and joint secretary of the outfit Surendra Jain said.

A massive political row over the issue kicked in after State Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said last week that the Uddhav Thackeray government will ensure that a law giving 5% quota to Muslims in education will be brought soon, even as his cabinet colleague and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde hours later said no such decision had yet been taken.

The BJP questioned its former ally Shiv Sena's stand on the issue with the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis saying that a quota for Muslims would be not just be unconstitutional but also affect the reservation provided to the other backward classes (OBCs) and Marathas in the State.

Amid the row over the issue, Malik later clarified “We will implement reservations for Muslims after completing all legal requirements. It will be done without disturbing the quota kept for those from the SC, ST and OBC communities. The BJP is misguiding these communities by claiming Muslim reservation will reduce their share."

Reacting sharply to the move, the VHP said it will not allow any such “black law” to be passed.

“We will not allow the politics of appeasement in the State at any cost. We will not accept any move to provide reservation to Muslims,” Jain said.