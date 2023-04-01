Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumes charge as Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command on Saturday.

He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 1 1989. In a career spanning 34 years, he has held a number of specialist, staff and operational appointments, both afloat and ashore.

After completing his Specialisation Course in Communication and Electronic Warfare, he did several appointments as a specialist onboard frontline ships.

He subsequently had the privilege and opportunity of holding three extremely challenging, fulfilling and eventful commands at sea, which include, INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas.

He has held important staff appointments at the Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy), headed officers training at Naval Academy and has held a diplomatic assignment overseas.

An alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Naval War College, Goa and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, his educational accomplishments include M Phil (Defence & Strategic Studies), Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the King's College, London, M.Sc (Defence & Strategic Studies), Madras University and MSc (Telecom) from CUSAT.

As recognition of continued performance of a high order, he has been awarded with Nau Sena Medal, commendations by the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and President's Silver Medal at Naval Academy.