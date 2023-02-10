Vijay Wadettiwar targets Nana Patole for MVA collapse

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, senior leader and former minister Vijay Wadettiwar targetted party’s state unit chief Nana Patole holding him responsible for the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that he resigned from the post of Speaker in a haste.

Even Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut had hit out at Patole on the same ground.

A veteran of the Vidarbha region, Wadettiwar called on Congress President Malliakarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

“I have come here to wish him as he had taken over as the Congress President…at the same time, I also told him about (what was happening in the Congress) in the state,” Wadettiwar said.

The visit of Wadettiwar to the national capital assumes significance in the wake of the resignation of veteran Congressman and former state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat as the Congress legislature party leader because of differences with Patole.

On whether the resignation of Thorat has been accepted, he said, “I am not aware…it is something which is within the purview of the party high command.”

On whether the state President needs to be changed, he said: “The party high-command decides on such things…they collect information and make decisions accordingly.”

On the issue of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s charge that the if Patole had not resigned as Speaker the MVA government would be stayed, Wadettiwar said: “…when he was Speaker, he had full control…but he resigned as haste (to become the MPCC President)…many (leaders) have a feeling that if he had not resigned the government would have stayed.

Raut has said that the post of Assembly Speaker is a very important “The manner in which Nana Patole resigned from that post, the opposition got a chance to topple our govt. It was a conspiracy,” Raut said.

Editorials in ‘Saamana’ and ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, were critical of Patole.

However, MPCC spokesperson Atul Londhe said that the decision to resign was taken on the advice of the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi. “There is a decision-making process in the Congress party and decisions are taken accordingly. The party President takes a decision that everyone in the party respects and implements it accordingly. It was a decision taken by Sonia Gandhi in the interest of the party after seeing the political situation at that time,” he said.

“If Nana Patole had remained as the Assembly Speaker then the next incident would have been avoided....this 'if-then' has no meaning in politics. It is also not correct to say that the resignation of Nana Patole as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is the only reason why the MVA government is in trouble, there may be other reasons for it,” he said.