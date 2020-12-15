Villagers, fishermen protest against Vadhavan port

Villagers, fishermen protest against proposed Vadhavan port

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Dec 15 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Several fishermen and villagers from Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday protested against the proposed Vadhavan port.

The port, a major one which will be built by a special purpose vehicle at an estimated cost of over 65,000 crore, was given in-principle approval by the Union cabinet on February 5 this year.

Wadvan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti office-bearer Narayan Patil said villagers from Zai in Dahanu and members of the National Fish Workers Forum, Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Samiti, Thane Zilla Macchimar Madhyavarti Sahakari Sangh, Thane Zilla Macchimar Samaj Sangh, Adivasi Ekta Parishad and Kashtakari Sanghatana took part in the protests.

"People formed human chains, conducted prayers at the Mundeshwari temple in Wadvan-Tigrepada and some even tonsured their heads as part of the protest against the setting up of the port. It will destroy thousands of livelihood along the coast," Patil claimed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Palghar
protest
Port
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

We could feed the population of two Earths

We could feed the population of two Earths

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

 