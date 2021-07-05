Villagers, Gujarat police clash over proposed zinc smelter plant

Hundreds of agitated protesters from over three dozen villages of Songadh taluka in tribal-dominated Tapi district, south Gujarat allegedly attacked policemen and vandalised dozens of vehicles during a public hearing organised for a proposed zinc smelter plant at Doswada village by Hindustan Zinc Limited Company of Vedanta group.

The police responded with lathi-charge and teargas shells to control the situation. In the clash, at least ten policemen were injured due to stone pelting while dozens of vehicles were damaged. Senior police officers said the incident happened during a public hearing organised by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Tapi collector office in Doswada village to hear grievances of villagers who are protesting against the upcoming plant.

The plant-affected tribal villages have been protesting the government's move of allowing the multinational firm to set up the plant. The villagers, mostly tribals, have been opposing it citing environmental and livelihood issues. A number of tribal organisations have been protesting against the move ever since it was announced back in 2020 following an MoU with the company and the state government.

Hindustan Zinc Limited had announced an investment of nearly Rs 10,000 crore for setting up 3,000 Kilo Tonnes Per Annum Zinc smelter plant at Dosawada for which it would require over 400 acres of land.

Hours after the incident, Neelam Rani, Managing Director of Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), an investment promotion agency of Gujarat government, released a statement, saying, “It is unfortunate what happened today at Doswada in Tapi district. The need of the hour is to create jobs, bring employment and strengthen economic development in the state, especially in the post-pandemic world. We are committed to creating a conducive environment for industry to grow and will extend support to ensure ease of business. As a responsible government body, the welfare of our communities and focus on the environment will always remain a top priority and we will ensure that best standards are followed.”