Virar fire: Hospital directors booked for culpable homicide

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2021, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 05:02 ist
Police personnel stand outside the Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital after a fire in Virar West, on the outskirts of Mumbai, Friday, April 23, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

After 15 patients were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a hospital in Virar in Palghar district, its directors and management were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, police said.

The blaze erupted in the ICU located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a private facility, shortly after 3 am on Friday.

Also read: Virar hospital fire: Agitated relatives gherao ministers, hospital CEO

A case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 and 338 (both dealing with rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 38 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, a Virar police station official said. 

