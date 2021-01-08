Virtual exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai

The Ministry of Culture and Department of Science and Technology, Government of Maharashtra, along with National Council of Science Museums and Vigyan Prasar, are organising an exhibition called 'A digital tribute to Father of the Nation' at Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai on Friday.

This is to mark the culmination of the two-year-long sesquicentennial celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, which started on October 2, 2018.

The event was initially scheduled for October 2, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

The exhibition would remain open for the next few months.

Satish Sahney, Chief Executive, Nehru Centre, inaugurated the exhibition at the Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, through its multifarious institutions viz. Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Gandhi Museum, Nehru Memorial Museum & Library, National Archives of India and other institutions have digitally documented photographs, images, documents, letters, video documentaries on Gandhi, etc and most of these have also been digitised.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahney said the exhibition exemplifies the multifarious thoughts and ideals of Gandhiji – truth, non-violence, sustainability, simple living and these are presented in a very artistic manner using digital technology interfaces which rely extensively on the archives. “The exhibition will definitely be very appealing to the digital generation era – the young children and I are certain that the students will benefit from this exhibition,” he said.

The exhibition also has very rare images and documents, letters, newspaper clips, videos documentaries including heart-touching images from the final journey of the Mahatma.

There are also a series of videos on ‘Vaishnava Janato' bhajan, which is inextricably linked to the Mahatma, that has been developed by the Ministry of External Affairs, celebrating 150 years of Mahatma. Videos of the 'bhajan' being rendered by 150 countries are included in the exhibition.

According to Shivprasad Khened, Director, Nehru Science Centre, the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Science and Technology, harvested the vast amount of digital content available with various institutions and joined hands to create this wonderful digital exhibition.

The exhibition primarily draws its genesis from some of the most precious and rare archival information and data.

In order to make the exhibition appealing to the young generation, it was decided to present this exhibition using digital technologies which use smart Interface for Multi-user Engagement, Smart Surface Technology, Virtual Holographic Display, Transparent Display to portray Gandhi's visions, his life and his transformation from the lesser mortal Mohandas to becoming the supreme leader Mahatma.

The exhibition uses some of the rare archival material and presents storylines like the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi, his chronicles, his travels, his Satyagraha and his thoughts etc in the most user-friendly ways using digital technology. The exhibition also highlights Gandhi’s association with world leaders and speaks of those who influenced and inspired him, and leaders who Gandhi inspired.