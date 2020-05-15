Visakhapatnam espionage case suspect arrested

In a major swoop, the NIA has arrested a key conspirator in the Visakhapatnam espionage case from Mumbai.

The suspect was identified as Mohammed Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala (49), and he had visited Pakistan several times in the past.

The case relates to an international espionage racket involving individuals based in Pakistan and at different locations in India.

"Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations/movements of Indian Navy ships and submarines, and other defence establishments," an NIA statement said. Investigation revealed that, few navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains.

The money was deposited into the bank accounts of the navy personnel through Indian associates having business interests in Pakistan.

In the case so far, 14 accused have been arrested including 11 Navy personnel and one Pakistani born Indian national Shaista Qaiser.

​Investigation revealed that arrested accused Mohammed Haroon Lakdawala had visited Karachi, Pakistan on many occasions to meet his handlers under the guise of conducting cross -border trade. "During these visits, he came in contact with two Pakistani spies namely Akbar alias Ali and Rizwan, who directed him to deposit money into the bank accounts of navy personnel at regular intervals. The same was done through different means," the statement said.

During searches at the house of Haroon, a number of digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized by NIA.