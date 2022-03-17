Vishwajit Rane dismisses queries on CM aspirations

A day after the central BJP leadership informally endorsed the candidature of Pramod Sawant for the chief ministership of the new BJP-led coalition government, a key claimant to the post, former health minister Vishwajit Rane, on Thursday snubbed mediapersons for questioning him about the prolonged suspense in the BJP over a public announcement of the identity of the new chief minister.

When Rane was asked by media persons in Panaji to comment on the speculation related to the race for the chief minister's chair, the Valpoi MLA snapped. "Do not ask me 'faltu' (useless) questions. Media's job is to create sensation. Don't ask me anything 'faltu'," Rane said on the sidelines of an event organised to pay homage to former CM late Manohar Parrikar on the occasion of his death anniversary. "I have come to offer condolences to my leader. You ask these questions to the central leadership," Rane said.

While Sawant, who led the party to its best-ever electoral tally of 20 seats without the benefit of coalition allies, is tipped to be the chief minister, a few recent developments have also put the spotlight on Rane. Rane had previously rubbished media reports attributing political motives to his unexpected meeting with Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai last week, preferring to describe his visit to the Raj Bhavan as a courtesy call.

Later, his wife and newly elected Poriem MLA Deviya Rane's comments on the issue of chief ministership had also stirred the political pot. "Of course any elected representative can be ready and he is a very experienced politician for the last 15 years. But the final decision is of the central committee," Deviya Rane had said when asked if her husband was ready to occupy the top political slot.

Minutes later, Rane had brushed aside his wife's comments. "(It is the) concerned MLA's view. Not my view," he had said.

While BJP sources said that after his Wednesday trip to the national capital, Sawant's credentials for the chief minister's post were cleared by the BJP central leaders, the formal announcement is expected to be made by the party after Holi festivities, during a meeting of the BJP's 20-member legislature party is scheduled to meet to formally nominate the leader of the government.

