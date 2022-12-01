Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday.

While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.48 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.

Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful.

The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.

