VP M Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

The workers were mowed down by a goods train early this morning.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Naidu said on Twitter.

According to police, the workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the rail tracks. They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion.

