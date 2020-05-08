VP M Venkaiah Naidu condoles deaths of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
The workers were mowed down by a goods train early this morning.
Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here
"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Naidu said on Twitter.
According to police, the workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the rail tracks. They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion.
Temporarily suspend new worker visas: Senators to Trump
Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up
Coronavirus: Was the TN's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?
COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief
For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!
'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'