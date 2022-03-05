VP Naidu backs Maharashtra Guv over assembly ruckus

VP Naidu backs Maharashtra Governor Koshyari over assembly ruckus

Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday left the Vidhan Bhavan complex without completing his address amid sloganeering by legislators

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Mar 05 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 12:39 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: DH Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday backed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was heckled Thursday by legislators in the Maharashtra assembly and was forced to curtail his address.

"We see certain incidents happening in Parliament — both in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha — certain happenings in legislatures and certain incidents that are happening during the Governor's address and also the violent turn that is taking place in certain places during certain agitations," Naidu said during his at the inauguration of Goa Raj Bhavan's durbar hall. He is on a two-day visit to the coastal state.

"This should be avoided because it will weaken our democracy. People will get disillusioned if such things happen. Governor is a constitutional authority, a legislature is an elected body. Parliament is a supreme place where laws are being made," he said.

Also read: Maharashtra Governor leaves without completing Vidhan Sabha address

Naidu said that the mandate of the people must be respected in legislatures.

"In a democracy, if you don't like any address, you can criticise after the address is over. If you don't like a budget you can criticise the budget in a democratic system. Then if you don't want a government, you have to be patient, you can educate and agitate peacefully and wait for your turn. You must have the patience to respect the mandate of the people," Naidu added, while also urging legislators to ensure that "dignity, standards, morals and ethics are maintained in public life".

Against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Naidu also said that expansionist ideas were causing tension across the globe.

"We are seeing what is happening around the globe. We should all really commit ourselves to universal peace because it is the prerequisite for progress. If you have tension, you cannot pay attention," Naidu said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Venkaiah naidu
India News
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Indian Politics
Goa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Women claim centre stage

Women claim centre stage

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

 