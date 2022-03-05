VP Naidu backs Maharashtra Governor Koshyari over assembly ruckus

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday backed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was heckled Thursday by legislators in the Maharashtra assembly and was forced to curtail his address.

"We see certain incidents happening in Parliament — both in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha — certain happenings in legislatures and certain incidents that are happening during the Governor's address and also the violent turn that is taking place in certain places during certain agitations," Naidu said during his at the inauguration of Goa Raj Bhavan's durbar hall. He is on a two-day visit to the coastal state.

"This should be avoided because it will weaken our democracy. People will get disillusioned if such things happen. Governor is a constitutional authority, a legislature is an elected body. Parliament is a supreme place where laws are being made," he said.

Naidu said that the mandate of the people must be respected in legislatures.

"In a democracy, if you don't like any address, you can criticise after the address is over. If you don't like a budget you can criticise the budget in a democratic system. Then if you don't want a government, you have to be patient, you can educate and agitate peacefully and wait for your turn. You must have the patience to respect the mandate of the people," Naidu added, while also urging legislators to ensure that "dignity, standards, morals and ethics are maintained in public life".

Against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Naidu also said that expansionist ideas were causing tension across the globe.

"We are seeing what is happening around the globe. We should all really commit ourselves to universal peace because it is the prerequisite for progress. If you have tension, you cannot pay attention," Naidu said.