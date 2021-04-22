Wait for ambulance, hospital & crematorium common sight in Gujarat

Ahmedabad resident Ameesh Patel's 69-year-old mother Bharati Mahesh Patel was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where she got infected with coronavirus about 10 days ago. The private hospital discharged her immediately asking her to get admitted to a Covid-19-designated hospital.

Ameesh's efforts to secure a bed in the hospital didn't yield a positive result. With the help of his friends, he was able to secure a few medicines like Remdesivir and started home treatment. On April 19, his mother's oxygen level saturated dangerously and he dialled emergency ambulance service 108.

"The wait hour was over 24 hours. The ambulance reached the next day on April 20 at 12 pm. It got stuck outside the civil hospital as there were several ambulances already in the line waiting to admit the patients they were carrying. Nearly three hours passed while waiting and my mother's condition kept deteriorating. Someone realised this and broke the line to take her inside the hospital. It was too late. She had died in the van itself," Patel told DH.

His ordeal didn't stop as he had to wait for over six hours to get his mother's body. He said that by 9.30 pm, a hearse carrying another dead body along with his mother took him to a crematorium at Thaltej.

"Even in the crematorium, there was a waiting list and our turn would have come after 13 to 14 hours. We went to another one in Vasna where after waiting for three to four hours, we could cremate her," Patel said, adding, "I just don't know how to react to the events that unfolded. I couldn't get a hospital bed for my mother. It was my fate perhaps, can't complain to anyone, even the government".

Patel's ordeal has become common in most of the parts of Gujarat as the number of active cases nears a lakh in the state. With rising daily counts, reports of patients lining up outside hospitals for getting admitted, long queues at crematoriums for last rites, a massive shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir have become a "routine struggle".

Patients are forced to wait for hours for the 108 services to take them to Covid-19-designated hospitals as they are not getting admitted on their own. This has resulted in chaos, with relatives making frantic calls for securing a bed, tagging social media influencers for procuring drugs and oxygen after failing in their attempts to get help from the government channels. Based on such incidents, the high court has sought answers from the government as to why patients are picked up "only through ambulance 108."

The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government is being criticised for not taking quick decisions early when it had time. The state also didn't follow the advice of the Centre team which had asked it in March to increase RT-PCR testing.

"Since the last week of March, the pandemic had started turning serious and demand for oxygen picked up. The government was not paying any attention. A majority of hospitals are dependent on oxygen cylinders but the demand has exploded to such a level that they need tanks. It is estimated that total demand has shot up to 15% higher or even more at some places like Ahmedabad than the normal days," said a government official.