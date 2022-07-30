Want IIT to help address beach erosion, microplastic pollution in Goa: CM

The threat of climate change is real is impacting Goa's coastline and so is microplastic pollution off the coast, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, urging the Indian Institute of Technology-Goa to come up with remedial measures to contain the damage to the coastal state.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony of IIT-Goa, Sawant also said that the government would come up with a permanent campus for the institute in the state soon.

"Let me state that climate change is real and we have to come to grips (with the situation) which is affecting the coastline erosion due to change in sea level, causing flooding and excessive rain, salt water destruction, fresh water domain etc.," the Chief Minister said.

"I urge IIT goa to deal with such types of issues. Further threat of micro plastic pollution in our food chain, particularly amongst fish is looming large. I expect IIT Goa to take research study to provide remedial measures to both demand and supply chain," he added.

According to government data, nearly 19.2 per cent of Goa's nearly 100 km long coastline faces the facing the threat of erosion, which includes some of the top beaches in the state like Anjuna, Keri-Tiracol, Morjim in North Goa and Agonda, Betalbatim, Majorda in South Goa.

Sawant also said that the IIT-Goa and the Goa Police have also signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen as well as address the problems faced by the state police.

The Chief Minister also said that in the past a series of problems had cropped up vis a vis setting up of a permanent campus for the premier institute, which is currently sharing a campus with a local government engineering college.

"I know that the IIT permanent campus is a long pending issue. It is a long story. Actually in my last ten years also, all of you know... we had given land at Canacona, Sanguem, Sattari, every time there was a problem. This time I am not promising you anything, but I am telling you the one thing sure shot, we are giving you a permanent campus within a short span of time. I am really working on this," Sawant said.