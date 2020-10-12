Want to make Maharashtra No.1 in world diamond trade: Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government has initiated deliberations with the leaders and stakeholders of the diamond industry to make the state attain the numero uno position in world diamond trade.

“We want to make Maharashtra the number one trading centre for diamonds and jewellery not only in India but the world. I’m inviting the industry to be more interactive so that we can accomplish this vision together,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

He assured Maharashtra will do everything to take the jewellery trade to greater heights. “We should also think about how to further enhance our designing institutes to develop them further,” he said, adding that a Jewellery Park is coming up in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

“If the industry needs any help from the Maharashtra Government, we are ready to support it. But anything that we do, should provide employment for the people of Maharashtra,” he said, inaugurating the first-ever India International Jewellery Show – IUJS Virtual 2020, powered by GIA – that was hosted by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC).

“Today, we are going to showcase our jewellery tradition to the whole world virtually. I congratulate GJEPC in leading the way. When you embrace change, that’s when you make progress. For the development and progress of our country, I welcome you all and I wish all of you the very best. Let’s work together, to make the Indian gem and jewellery sector the number one in the world,” he said.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, “In fact, this imbibing of technology to reach out to customers across the world shows the resilience of Indian business, Indian industry, and the commitment to serve customers, particularly with the festival season around the corner, both in India as we celebrate Navratri, Dussera and Diwali; and across the world, where Christmas and the New Year are going to be times when we erupt in joy and bring back the mood in the world. I am also delighted that the best of technology is being used and that we have been able to make this whole virtual experience so real that it almost feels like we are touching that piece of jewellery in the virtual exhibition.”

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah, in his opening remarks, stated, “ The show has been receiving overwhelming response from exhibiting companies and buyers alike. I am confident and optimistic that IIJS Virtual will bring the much-needed momentum in the Gems & Jewellery business ahead of the festive season.

The gem and jewellery industry is actively operational with Surat diamond factories running at 90% capacity GJEPC is constantly pursuing with the government for reforms such as E-Commerce, Gold Monetisation, SEZ policy, sales at SNZ etc requisite to propel growth in the trade.