Wanted burglar held in Mumbai; cops recover cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh

A 22-year-old man, allegedly involved in burglaries in Maharashtra and Gujarat, has been arrested in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
Police recovered Rs 7.46 lakh cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 50.34 lakh from the accused, a resident of Surat, an official said.
"The man was apprehended by Worli police during road checking on Thursday night at Jijamata Nagar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Akbar Pathan.
Another official said the accused was riding a motorcycle and tried to flee when police asked him to stop. Police said the accused has stolen cash and gold ornaments from Bharuch and Baroda. He is also involved in various cases of theft and house-breaking in Maharashtra.
The accused used to avoid keeping any document with him to evade identity, the official said.
