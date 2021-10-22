Was in Maldives with my children: NCB's Wankhede responds to Nawab Malik's allegations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who has been investigating the hig-profile drugs on crusie case in which Aryan Khan has been arrested, responded to questions raised by Nawab Malik on his Maldives visit. Wankhede clarified that he had visited the island nation on holiday with his children and not in the capacity of an NCB officer.

In an interview with NDTV, Wankhede said that he had visited the Maldives "with proper permission" and with his "own money" and not during the second wave-induced lockdown as claimed by Malik but a few months later. Malik had also claimed that Wankhede visited Dubai, which the NCB Zonal Director denied.

Malik, an NCP leader, alleged that Wankhede had gone to the Maldives during the lockdown to conduct an extortion racket. "We are very clear. All this ‘vasuli’ (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos," Malik said on Thursday, and also posted some photos on his Twitter account.

Wankhede added that Malik being a Minister of State could easily investigate these claims, but was instead resorting to allegations against the NCB sleuth's family.

It may be recalled, Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case. However, he was subsequently given bail by a special NDPS court and the senior politician has since launched an expose against Wankhede.

Before the Aryan Khan-cruise ship drugs case, Sameer Wankhede also led the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

