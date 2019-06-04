Watch | Doctor thrashing patient in Rajasthan hospital

A video purportedly showing a doctor thrashing a patient admitted at state-run SMS Hospital here has gone viral on social media, following which the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission sought a report on the matter from the hospital administration by June 25.

#WATCH: A resident doctor beat up a patient in Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, Rajasthan, yesterday. Raghu Sharma, Medical & Health Minister of Rajasthan says,' We have asked for a report on the video as to what really happened.' pic.twitter.com/9mU97nwif2 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

According to the hospital administration, patient Mubarik (30), hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Chandpole area here, was admitted at their facility on June 1 for a type of poisoning with gastritis, when he turned violent with the doctors.

The patient first manhandled a female doctor and when a male doctor and the patient's family tried to calm him down the patient, he started to physically fight with the rest, hospital authorities said.

"The video circulated on social media seems to be edited. A disciplinary committee will investigate the matter and a report will be submitted to the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission as well. The patient is now fit to be discharged," SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr D S Meena told PTI.

The incident occurred on June 1 but the matter came to light on Monday after the video started to trend online.

In the purported video, a doctor is seen slapping the patient in the ward where other patients were also undergoing treatment.

Taking cognisance of the video, Rajasthan Human Rights Commission sought report on the action taken by the hospital administration, saying that thrashing any patient is a severe crime.